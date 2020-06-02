WATCH: Joe Biden to speak about unrest across country following George Floyd’s death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joe Biden plans to blister President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House “in order to stage a photo op,” saying Tuesday that the commander in chief “is more interested in power than in principle.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is delivering a speech in Philadelphia, addressing “the civil unrest facing communities across America."

The speech will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden is working to elevate his voice in the national debate after more than two months of the campaign for the White House being frozen amid the outbreak of the coronarvius.

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden will say, according to excerpts released by his campaign. “More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”

