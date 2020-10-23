NASA announcing ’exciting new discovery’ about the Moon on Monday

NASA is expected to announce a new scientific discovery about the Moon on Monday.

A livestream of the event is expected to begin at noon Monday, and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to a news release, NASA will make “an exciting new discovery” as it continues to delve into moon and space exploration.

NASA says the first woman and next man will be sent to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

The human expedition to Mars could take place in the 2030s, NASA said.

“Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system,” the agency said in a news release.

Monday’s news conference will take place from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.