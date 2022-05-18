WATCH LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden, Selena Gomez team up to raise awareness about youth mental health

81º

First Lady Jill Biden and actress Selena Gomez are teaming up to raise awareness about youth mental health.

The women are expected to speak on Wednesday morning during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health.

The event is slated to start at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden and Gomez will be joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Ambassador Susan E. Rice, and a group of young leaders.

