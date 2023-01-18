Hawaii fisherman goes overboard after hooking ‘huge’ ahi tuna

Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend at 5 a.m. Sunday near the “C” buoy, four miles outside the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, when he went overboard, Hawai’i Island police said in a news release.

Hawaii Island authorities are searching for a fisherman who was pulled into the waters off Hōnaunau as he was reeling in a tuna fish.

Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend at 5 a.m. Sunday near the “C” buoy, four miles outside the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, Hawai’i Island police said in a news release.

Knittle, 63, hooked an ahi tuna and said “the fish is huge” before he went overboard, the friend told police.

The friend said he attempted to grab the line but was unable to do so. Knittle then disappeared into the water, police said.

The Hawaii Fire Department and the Coast Guard were called to search for the man, who has not been located.

Authorities will conduct a continuous search for 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.