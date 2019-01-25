Police: Man steals victim's vehicle at gunpoint, crashes while trying to drive away

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred Jan. 15 in a parking lot outside a Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive, not far from Potranco Road and Highway 151.

According to police, the victim had exited the store when he saw the suspect (seen above) inside his vehicle. That's when, police say, the victim approached his vehicle and attempted to confront the man.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun, causing the victim to back away.

The suspect then tried to drive away in the vehicle just before crashing in the parking lot and fleeing on foot.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

