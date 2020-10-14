WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends rally in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push.

Trump’s heavy travel this week, including a rally Wednesday in Des Moines, reflects his uphill climb three weeks before the election.

Trump has visited Pennsylvania and Florida and will head to another battleground state, North Carolina, that he likely can’t win without.

Also on Trump’s schedule are Iowa and Georgia, which he once thought were in his grasp but where recent polling shows a competitive race.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but delays are possible.