June 5, 2021 Runoff Election Results: San Antonio City Council

Editor's note: Results will begin populating below on Saturday at 7 p.m., when polls close.

The districts up for grabs in Saturday’s runoff are 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9. For those races, the top two vote-getting candidates from the May 1 election will face off to determine a final winner.

Three of the races feature incumbents running for reelection while the two other races are to replace councilmembers who reached their term limit. Read more about each race on our Vote 2021 page or below.

Find out what the runoff candidates had to say regarding some of our KSAT viewers’ most frequently asked questions during the campaign here.

See a preview of each race, and a map of all council districts, below:

District 1: Tackling homelessness issue takes center stage in downtown runoff race between Roberto Trevino and Mario Bravo

District 2: East Side runoff election heating up with endorsements, alleged homophobia in race between Jada Andrews Sullivan and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

District 3: Familiar names face off in South Side runoff election between Phyllis Viagran and Tomas Uresti

District 5: Two newcomers — Teri Castillo and Rudy Lopez — battle over open seat on West Side

District 9: Rematch gets heated in North Side runoff election between John Courage and Patrick Von Dohlen