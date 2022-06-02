90º

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to hold news conference on Uvalde school shooting

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

State Senator Roland Gutierrez holds a news conference in front of the Uvalde County Courthouse. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

UVALDE, Texas – (Update: The livesteam is over. We will have an update on what Gutierrez said at the news conference later this afternoon or early evening.)

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, will hold a news conference to “provide important updates regarding the Uvalde tragedy,” his office said.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Uvalde County Courthouse. You can view it in the video player above.

Gutierrez, a Democrat, has been very vocal about getting stricter gun laws passed in Texas.

He confronted Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference the governor was holding on Friday, demanding that Abbott call a special session of the Legislature to address gun control.

Gutierrez also signed a letter along with other Democrats addressed to Abbott demanding the special session. Abbott, though, didn’t call for a special session. He instead called on the Texas Legislature to form special committees to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

