State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to hold news conference on Uvalde school shooting

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, will hold a news conference to “provide important updates regarding the Uvalde tragedy,” his office said.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Uvalde County Courthouse. You can view it in the video player above.

Gutierrez, a Democrat, has been very vocal about getting stricter gun laws passed in Texas.

He confronted Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference the governor was holding on Friday, demanding that Abbott call a special session of the Legislature to address gun control.

Gutierrez also signed a letter along with other Democrats addressed to Abbott demanding the special session. Abbott, though, didn’t call for a special session. He instead called on the Texas Legislature to form special committees to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

