WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one interview at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be headlining the first day of the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival during a one-on-one interview with Tribune CEO Evan Smith.
You can watch the interview live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the video player above.
Fauci, who became the face of the government response to COVID-19, is slated to retire in December after more than five decades. He served as a key adviser to seven presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan and ending with President Joe Biden.
TribFest is a three-day event in downtown Austin filled with big and bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news. The event will have both virtual and in-person panels, conversations and interviews with national, state and San Antonio-area leaders.
Some other featured sessions involving San Antonio-area leaders include:
📌 Thursday, Sept. 22
📌 Friday, Sept. 23
- “Majority Report” with Congressman Joaquin Castro as a speaker
- “Previewing the 88th: Part Two” with state Sen. Pete Flores as a speaker
📌 Saturday, Sept. 24
- “The Reddening” with Congressman Tony Gonzales as a speaker (Free, In Person)
- “Down the Middle” with Congressman Henry Cuellar and former House Speaker Joe Straus as speakers (Free, In Person)
- “Keeping the Peace” with SAPD Chief William McManus as a speaker (Free, In Person)
- “Taking the Heat” with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as a speaker (Free, In Person)
- “Below the Line” with Julián Castro, former San Antonio mayor and secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as a speaker
- “Stop the Bleeding” with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar