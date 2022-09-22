89º

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one interview at Texas Tribune Festival

Texas Tribune CEO Even Smith will interview Fauci at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

AUSTIN, Texas – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be headlining the first day of the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival during a one-on-one interview with Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

You can watch the interview live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the video player above.

Fauci, who became the face of the government response to COVID-19, is slated to retire in December after more than five decades. He served as a key adviser to seven presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan and ending with President Joe Biden.

TribFest is a three-day event in downtown Austin filled with big and bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news. The event will have both virtual and in-person panels, conversations and interviews with national, state and San Antonio-area leaders.

Some other featured sessions involving San Antonio-area leaders include:

📌 Thursday, Sept. 22

📌 Friday, Sept. 23

📌 Saturday, Sept. 24

  • The Reddening” with Congressman Tony Gonzales as a speaker (Free, In Person)
  • Down the Middle” with Congressman Henry Cuellar and former House Speaker Joe Straus as speakers (Free, In Person)
  • Keeping the Peace” with SAPD Chief William McManus as a speaker (Free, In Person)
  • The Operation Lone Star Download
  • Taking the Heat” with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as a speaker (Free, In Person)
  • Below the Line” with Julián Castro, former San Antonio mayor and secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as a speaker
  • Stop the Bleeding” with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

