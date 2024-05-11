Barron Trump, 18, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all

Former President Donald Trump motions as he departs a midtown Manhattan firehouse after meeting with firefighters,Thursday, May 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

Power did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

In an interview earlier Friday on “Kayal and Company” on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Donald Trump was asked about Barron joining the Florida delegation. “He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics," Trump said. "It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, are part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.