WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump will take center stage in Milwaukee this week when he accepts his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention.

This is the third time that Trump will be chosen by the GOP as its presidential nominee, but he will not come in as an underdog for the White House this go around. Trump comes into the summer convention with the Republican Party in crisp lockstep behind him and Democrats reeling.

Trump will also come to the convention pledging resilience in the face of an attempt on his life by a would-be assassin at a political rally in Pennsylvania just days earlier.

The presumptive Republican nominee and his allies will face the nation unquestionably united and ready to “fight,” as the bloodied Trump cried out Saturday while Secret Service agents rushed him to safety from the podium.

Republican officials have said they want to defy the threat Trump has faced and stick to their plans and their schedule for the four-day event. But at the very least, the event is expected to include a heightened focus on security and a grim recognition of how stunningly close Trump came to losing his life.

Trump on Monday ended the suspense as to who his running mate will be by naming U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his choice for vice president.

About 2,400 delegates will attend the convention and approve a platform and formally designate the Trump-Vance presidential ticket. The delegates will hear from both candidates and a slew of others rallying support for Trump and taking aim at Democrats.