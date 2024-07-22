WATCH LIVE AT 10:30: Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks at White House

Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at the White House at an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams from the 2023-2024 season.
This is the first time Harris will address the nation since President Joe Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race against former President Donald Trump this November.
On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024
I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.
