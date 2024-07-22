WATCH LIVE AT 10:30: Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks at White House

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event May 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Shes already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Bidens ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

