Politics

WATCH LIVE AT 10:30: Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks at White House

Harris celebrates NCAA championship teams

Tags: Kamala Harris, NCAA, White House
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event May 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Shes already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Bidens ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at the White House at an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams from the 2023-2024 season.

This is the first time Harris will address the nation since President Joe Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race against former President Donald Trump this November.

Watch the stream in the player above, starting at 10:30 a.m.

