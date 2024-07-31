I attended Donald Trump’s Q&A at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. This is what I saw

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – There were laughs and boos. There were also cheers in support and yells in disappointment.

I attended former President Donald Trump’s Q&A on Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, and this is what I saw.

Since the announcement of the “Conversation With Trump” session at NABJ’s convention in Chicago, attendees and NABJ members have been split — whether to support the invitation to the former president or “denounce” the organization for inviting him.

It’s a divide among the nation’s Black journalists in every media aspect, including print, radio, television and podcasting. Several people sitting next to me awaiting Trump’s arrival expressed their concerns about him being in attendance.

One person told me she was initially put off by the convention’s decision. However, she said she’s been part of NABJ for 30 years and understands everyone has a right to free speech.

A common sentiment among the Black journalists I spoke with was the need for safe Black spaces. These journalists expressed how these spaces are critical, especially when the country continues down a path of division and decisive language is used more often by politicians.

Despite the division among conference attendees, the event was packed.

It wasn’t quite standing room only because of the security measures in place. Many of the journalists who were at the Republican National Convention agreed the security measures were visibly higher since the attempted assassination attempt on Trump. Regardless, every seat was filled.

The former president only spoke for about 40 minutes or so before ABC’s Rachel Scott ended the event for timing.

One of the topics that was about to be discussed was Project 2025.

Not getting to talk about this is something fellow journalists were clearly upset by and understandably so.

Several attendees, who are also consistent voters, said the one thing they really wanted to hear more about and to understand better is the former president’s interpretation and plan for Project 2025.

It’s safe to say that despite all the journalists in the room, the thoughtful questions asked and the live fact-checking, journalists and voters alike left more confused than before.

It’s a “confusing” and “unfortunate” feeling that journalists expressed to me once the Q&A ended.

Watch the full Q&A below.