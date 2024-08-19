CHICAGO – You can watch live ABC News coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in the player above and KSAT Plus from noon to 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will take center stage in Chicago this week when she accepts the party’s nomination for president.

The DNC kicks off just four weeks after President Joe Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats’ ticket.

The political transformation just months ahead of the general election matchup with the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, has meant a rapid succession of changes for Democrats’ 2024 calculus in general — making the convention all the more noteworthy.

Biden will speak Monday night

Up until a month ago, Biden had been expected to take the convention stage Thursday night, as is tradition for the party’s nominee. Now, Biden will give a speech on the convention’s opening night of Monday, as will his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Biden is expected to use his keynote address as a symbolic handoff of his party to Harris, capping five decades in Democratic politics and pressing the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Trump returns to the White House.

Harris will be on hand to watch the president’s speech. Signs in the arena will feature a regular Biden-ism: “Spread the faith.” While Harris is expected to stick around through the week’s events, ahead of her own speech, officials say Biden isn’t planning to be in Chicago past his own appearance.

