Rep. Castro to urge DOJ to investigate possible civil rights violations by AG Paxton

WASHINGTON – US Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio plans to urge the Department of Justice to investigate any potential civil rights violations committed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Latino election organizers and volunteers.

Castro will be joined by four other members of the Texas Democratic Delegation at a virtual press conference on Wednesday to denounce Paxton’s recent “ongoing election integrity investigation.”

According to a news release, the lawmakers plan to urge the DOJ to “take any necessary action to prevent further interference with the rights of Latino voters in the state of Texas.”

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT.

Paxton’s office recently conducted raids at the homes of several Democrats in San Antonio in late August after the attorney general said a two-year investigation provided sufficient evidence to obtain the search warrants in furtherance of the ongoing investigation

The League of United Latin American Citizens denounced the raids, accusing Paxton of oppression, harassment and intimidation.

Wednesday’s news conference comes several hours after Paxton sued the Bexar County Commissioners Court after commissioners voted to launch a program that would mail voter registration applications to residents regardless of their eligibility to cast a ballot.

Paxton’s lawsuit aims to block the program, which the attorney general says violates state law.