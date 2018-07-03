San Antonio family attractions see rise in crime over summer break, records show

SAN ANTONIO - While San Antonio theme parks attract vacationers, locals and families in search of fun, they can also attract criminals.

KSAT 12 requested address surveys for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Sea World, the Kiddie Park, Splashtown, the San Antonio Zoo and Morgan's Wonderland from the San Antonio Police Department.

Address surveys detail the number of times authorities were called out to the summer attractions, when they were called out and a description regarding why police were called out.

Address surveys showed that criminals struck multiple times in one day. In fact, according to a report, police were called to Six Flags Fiesta Texas six times on June 25 for six reported car burglaries. Police were called to Sea World eight times over four hours for reports of car burglaries on July 16.

The data below singles out burglary of vehicle, theft and theft of vehicle calls from March 1, 2017, to August 31, 2017.

See how reported crimes at summer attractions compare:

SeaWorld

March:

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Theft of Vehicle: 0

Theft: 1

April:

Burglary of Vehicle: 7

Theft of Vehicle: 2

May:

Burglary of Vehicle: 6

Theft of Vehicle: 1

June:

Burglary of Vehicle: 13

Theft of Vehicle: 3

July:

Burglary of Vehicle: 37

Theft: 1

August:

Burglary of Vehicle: 5

Theft: 2

Fiesta Texas

March:

Burglary of Vehicle: 2

Theft: 1

April:

Theft: 3

May:

Theft: 2

June:

Burglary of Vehicle: 10

Theft: 3

Theft of vehicle: 2

July:

Burglary of Vehicle: 10

Theft: 3

Theft of vehicle: 3

August:

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 8

Theft of vehicle: 1

Splashtown

May:

Burglary of Vehicle: 2

June:

No related calls for service

July:

Theft: 1

August:

Theft: 2

Morgan's Wonderland *

May:

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Kiddie Park*

March:

Burglary of Vehicle: 2

May:

Burglary of Vehicle: 2

June:

Theft: 1

*- Some months did not have any related calls for service

The San Antonio Police Department provided the following list of tips to prevent becoming a victim of such crimes:

Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you're away from it.

Always roll up the windows and lock the car, even if it's in front of your home.

Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked. Put them in the trunk or at least out of sight.

Remove portable electronic devices such as smart phones and GPS navigation systems, including suction cup or bean bag type mounts. Even the visible appearance of a suction cup ring on the glass windshield can be an enticement to a thief to break in and look for the GPS system.

Park in busy, well-lighted area.

Don't leave personal identification documents or credit cards in your vehicle.

When you pay to park in a lot or garage, leave just the ignition or valet key with the attendant. Make sure no personal information is attached. Do the same when you take your car for repairs.

Install a mechanical locking device that lock to the steering wheel, column, or brake to prevent the wheel from being turned more than a few degrees.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.