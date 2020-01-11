Texas school district loses $2.3 million from phishing scam

Manor Independent School District, just east of Austin, is out of $2.3 million from a phishing scam.

Investigators say the phishing email was sent to multiple people at the school district and it was a single person that responded.

The money was sent through three separate transactions.

Investigators said whoever paid didn’t realize the bank account information was changed and it was being sent to a fake bank.

School officials say they have a “strong lead” in the case but no arrests have been made.

The district and the FBI are still investigating the scam.