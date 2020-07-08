Sippin’ safely: Texas-based company selling zipper masks

SAN ANTONIO – One Texas company founded by three women has created a practical face mask to use while drinking and eating.

Shut Your Mouth has invented colorful face masks with zippers at the mouth, making it perfect for sipping on a straw or eating small snacks.

The three friends, from Houston, said they created the zipper masks because they wanted to help people by encouraging them to follow safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The zipper adds an element to the cover, an accessory that’s quickly becoming a staple in our wardrobes, and allows people access to their mouths,” their website states. “Need to sip? Open the zipper! Need to hydrate? Unzip!

“We want to allow people to keep their faces covered, stay safe, be responsible. Shut your mouth, but look great while doing it.”

The zipper masks are priced at $34.99, but the company also sells masks without a zipper for $18.99.

Shut Your Mouth advises that the face coverings are not medical or surgical masks, and they are not approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

The website states that the zipper should only be open when trying to eat or drink.

“These should not be unzipped for other reasons as it will defeat the purpose of the cover,” the website states.

Face masks have become the requirement for most Texans who are in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases, which includes the majority of the state’s counties.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott implemented the face mask mandate as the state addresses to an alarming increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.