$18 million worth of meth seized at Laredo international bridges

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo seized methamphetamine worth an estimated $18 million in two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to a news release, the first seizure happened Friday at the World Trade Bridge, where CBP officers and a canine found 336 packages containing 763 pounds of methamphetamine in a Kenworth tractor that was transporting handcrafted cobblestone. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $15,266,414.

The second seizure occurred on Saturday when CBP officers and a canine at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge discovered 139 pounds of methamphetamine in several buckets within a shipment of auto equipment, officials said. The drugs have an estimated street value of $2,784,850.

CBP officers seized the drugs. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.