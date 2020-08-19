Padre Island National Seashore to reopen this week following damage from Hurricane Hanna

SAN ANTONIO – The majority of Padre Island National Seashore will reopen on Thursday after being closed due to damage from Hurricane Hanna.

Both north and south beaches, as well as Malaquite Beach, the Bird Island Basin day-use area and boat ramp, will open at 6 a.m., according to the park.

At this time, developed campgrounds at Malaquite and Bird Island Basin will remain closed. Primitive camping on both north and south beaches, however, will be allowed.

The park says the dock at the Bird Island boat ramp is in the process of being rebuilt.

Beach-goers should keep an eye out for any debris that washed ashore during the storm, the park says.

Many people are asking for an exact date for our reopening. Our plan is to open the park sometime this coming week. It... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Beaches in surrounding areas have also reopened to vehicles as a Nueces County order closing beach access points has expired.

That order was put in place to avoid large gatherings at beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. The curfew that was put in place will still remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.