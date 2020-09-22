50 Texas license plates up for auction including YEE HAH, 1 SPUR, HAN SOLO

SAN ANTONIO – Proud Texans, Spurs fans and other drivers who want to show off their personalities and goofy sides can now bet on a variety of license plate messages in the “Great Plate Auction."

MyPlates has 50 customized license plates up for grabs, with a starting bid of $500, from now through 8 p.m. Oct. 21.

Many have yet to be released to the market before, the company said. They are offered on a five-year term and buyers can transfer them to relatives or friends, or sell them in the future.

“We wanted to open this auction up for all Texans to have the opportunity to secure one of these great plate messages,” said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates, said in a news release. “We believe the auction list has a little bit of something for everyone to get excited about.”

License plates in the auction range from two to seven characters — which have never been released before.

Some plates that may catch the eye of San Antonians include YEE HAH, 1 SPUR, PARDNER, HAN SOLO, TEXA5 or TEJAS.

License plates up for auction from MyPlates. (MyPlates)

License plates up for auction from MyPlates. (KSAT)

Here’s the full list of plates up for auction, listed by lot number

AAAAA 23 PARDNER TEXA5 YEE HAH ART 200 GREEN LUCKY ME DEVOTED 911 BOXTER QB BEEVO GIGEMM 1999 AUS PURE 24 HOOPS 1 MAVS 1 SPUR 55 UUUU MARS 1K TEXIAN TXUS AMERICN LIBERTY 1960 CUSTOM CHEVY 1 DODGE 1 DEMO BOSTON 60 TEJAS NNNNN EXPLORE GURU 80 HAN SOLO AB EEEE IGNITE HELLO JJJJJJ TXS NORTH

MyPlates has held auctions in previous years, including selling ALAMO for $10,250 in March 2016, 3 for $20,500 in May 2019 and 8 in $10,500 in November 2018.

In September 2013, MyPlates sold 12THMAN for $115,000, which was the most expensive plate sold in Texas history.

Read also: