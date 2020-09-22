79ºF

Texas

50 Texas license plates up for auction including YEE HAH, 1 SPUR, HAN SOLO

Bids start at $500

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: DMV, Consumer, Texas, Transportation
License plates up for auction from MyPlates.
SAN ANTONIO – Proud Texans, Spurs fans and other drivers who want to show off their personalities and goofy sides can now bet on a variety of license plate messages in the “Great Plate Auction."

MyPlates has 50 customized license plates up for grabs, with a starting bid of $500, from now through 8 p.m. Oct. 21.

Many have yet to be released to the market before, the company said. They are offered on a five-year term and buyers can transfer them to relatives or friends, or sell them in the future.

“We wanted to open this auction up for all Texans to have the opportunity to secure one of these great plate messages,” said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates, said in a news release. “We believe the auction list has a little bit of something for everyone to get excited about.”

License plates in the auction range from two to seven characters — which have never been released before.

Some plates that may catch the eye of San Antonians include YEE HAH, 1 SPUR, PARDNER, HAN SOLO, TEXA5 or TEJAS.

Here’s the full list of plates up for auction, listed by lot number

  1. AAAAA
  2. 23
  3. PARDNER
  4. TEXA5
  5. YEE HAH
  6. ART
  7. 200
  8. GREEN
  9. LUCKY ME
  10. DEVOTED
  11. 911
  12. BOXTER
  13. QB
  14. BEEVO
  15. GIGEMM
  16. 1999
  17. AUS
  18. PURE
  19. 24
  20. HOOPS
  21. 1 MAVS
  22. 1 SPUR
  23. 55
  24. UUUU
  25. MARS
  26. 1K
  27. TEXIAN
  28. TXUS
  29. AMERICN
  30. LIBERTY
  31. 1960
  32. CUSTOM
  33. CHEVY 1
  34. DODGE 1
  35. DEMO
  36. BOSTON
  37. 60
  38. TEJAS
  39. NNNNN
  40. EXPLORE
  41. GURU
  42. 80
  43. HAN SOLO
  44. AB
  45. EEEE
  46. IGNITE
  47. HELLO
  48. JJJJJJ
  49. TXS
  50. NORTH

MyPlates has held auctions in previous years, including selling ALAMO for $10,250 in March 2016, 3 for $20,500 in May 2019 and 8 in $10,500 in November 2018.

In September 2013, MyPlates sold 12THMAN for $115,000, which was the most expensive plate sold in Texas history.

