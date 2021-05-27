Fight erupts between fans at Astros, Dodgers game at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

A tense moment at Wednesday night’s ballgame between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers resulted in a brawl and injuries.

The fight between Astros and Dodger fans broke out around 9 p.m. at Minute Maid Park, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Social media videos show at least three men involved in the fight, which left an Astros fan with a bloody face.

Tough look for the hometown boi’s@Jomboy_ @barstoolsports we need a breakdown pic.twitter.com/SeLKm8LSmJ — Cosmic Cowboy (@ChuckNasty6) May 27, 2021

Onlookers tried to de-escalate the situation before security arrived and escorted them out, KPRC reported.

It is not immediately clear what led to the bloody scuffle, but tensions still remained high between the fans years after the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was uncovered.

The Associated Press reported that Minute maid Park hosted “plenty” of Dodgers fans on Wednesday, with attendance at nearly 31,000.

“A lot of people have said a lot and that don’t mean that we go out there every single day and try to win because of what they said,” Astros’ Carlos Correa said. “It don’t mean much to us. We just go out there and try to win games.”

Houston won 5-2 on Wednesday, stopping the Dodgers’ eight-game winning streak. Los Angeles won 9-2 the previous night.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Fans hold sings during the first inning of a game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

