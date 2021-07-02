Body of San Antonio teenager found on Port Aransas beach, report says

Photographer Neesy Tompkins captured images of the beach in Port Aransas, Texas on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The body of a San Antonio teenager was found on a Port Aransas beach early Friday, two days after his father died trying to help him as he struggled in the water.

Nicholas Austin Mireles, 19, was found dead around 2:50 a.m. near mile markers nine and 10, Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs told the Port Aransas South Jetty. His body was about 10 feet from the shore.

He was swimming at the beach late Wednesday morning when he became distressed, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

His father, 47-year-old Richard Allen Mireles Jr., went in after him to try to help, but the father then began to struggle, police told the newspapers.

The father was pulled out by Port Aransas Surf Rescue, and was unresponsive, according to officials. CPR was attempted before he was taken to an area hospital via EMS.

He died Wednesday evening, the South Jetty reported.

“The Port Aransas Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Mireles family and our appreciation to the first responders and volunteers that assisted in the search to provide closure to this tragic event,” Burroughs told the newspaper.

The Caller-Times reported that they were there with family for a vacation.

Visit Port Aransas is encouraging swimmers to use caution and pay attention to beach warning flags, which give conditions of the currents and water quality.

A green flag means that conditions are calm, a yellow flag signals moderate conditions, and a red flag warns about dangerous currents.

