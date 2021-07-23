Armed suspect ran ambulance off road, stole it with patient and firefighter inside, Houston police say

Houston police have a man in custody after they said he hijacked an ambulance at gunpoint on Friday, July 23, 2021, with a patient and emergency medical technician inside.

HOUSTON – An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road around 3 a.m. as it was transporting a patient to the hospital, the department said in a series of tweets.

Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that the firefighters were able to call for help. Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance.

The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

KPRC reported that the firefighters and patient were not injured, and the patient was able to be transported to the hospital in another ambulance.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The motive is unknown at this time.

