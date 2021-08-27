State Fair of Texas says masks will be required in certain areas

DALLAS – Big Tex is about to ring in the 135th State Fair of Texas but it’s going to look different this year.

With just under a month to go until the State Fair of Texas kicks off on Sept. 24, fair officials announced that masks will be required indoors and in outdoor crowded settings.

“Masks protect everyone,” officials said in a press release. “Plan to bring a mask for yourself and everyone in your party with you to attend the 2021 State Fair of Texas.”

Masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccine status, outdoors in crowded settings and at some independent vendor booths.

“Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do your part by following the above guidelines,” officials said.

In Dallas County, where the fair is held, there is currently an order issued by County Judge Clay Jenkins that requires people to wear masks in certain buildings and “strongly urges” people 2 years and older to wear masks when in public indoor spaces.

Officials said masks would be available at the fair’s entrance gates for people who forget theirs.

Additionally, more than 500 free hand sanitizer stations will be scattered throughout the fairgrounds.

Last year, the State Fair of Texas was hosted as a drive-thru food event for the first time in the fair’s history.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.