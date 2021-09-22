Watch experts in climate, energy and environmental justice discuss extreme weather at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

During the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival, three experts will discuss climate change and what can be done to combat it. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Watch a Texas Tribune Festival conversation featuring Robert Bullard, a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University; Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy; and Michael Webber, the Josey Centennial professor in energy resources and a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

The conversation, moderated by Tribune reporter Erin Douglas, will cover climate change and what can be done to combat it.

The interview starts at 9 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

Disclosure: Texas Southern University and the University of Texas at Austin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

