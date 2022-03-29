12 most popular glamping destinations in Texas, according to GlampingHub

SAN ANTONIO – Glamping vacations have increased in popularity over the past several years.

The glamorous twist on traditional camping offers more amenities and higher comfort than your traditional pitch tent.

GlampingHub, a website that offers unique glamping accommodations across the globe, has seen a record-breaking increase in bookings over the past several years.

Some glamping options are great for families, while others are more suited for a romantic getaway.

Want to see the top-12 most popular glamping destinations in Texas from 2021? Check out the list below.

The most booked glamping location is listed first and then each following destination was the next most-popular booking.

All descriptions of the accommodations are directly from the GlampingHub website. Nightly rates are provided by GlampingHub.

Creekside Texas Tree House Rental on Lake Conroe - This enchanting Texas treehouse is ideal for weekend getaways near Houston. The gorgeous nest structure is a creekside venue nestled among 50 feet of lovely pecan trees. The nightly rate averages around $228.

Lake Conroe is located north of Houston, roughly 3 and a half hours from downtown San Antonio.

Creekside Texas Tree House Rental on Lake Conroe (GlampingHub)

Charming Cabin Rental with a Private Hot Tub near Canyon Lake - This charming cabin is perfect for a couple to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a peaceful getaway. Set in Wimberley, Texas, near Canyon Lake, it is a peaceful spot with a modern interior that has been beautifully decorated. The nightly rate averages around $180.

Wimberley is located roughly one hour outside of San Antonio, just northwest of San Marcos.

Peaceful Cabin on a Creek near Hico - This tranquil cabin sits on a beautiful creek near Hico and is ideal for glamping in Texas. The Texas cabin is off the grid with solar lighting, power outlets, and basic amenities provided. The nightly rate averages around $163. Can accommodate up to three guests.

Hico is roughly 3 hours and 15 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio, northwest of Waco.

Peaceful Cabin on a Creek near Hico (GlampingHub)

Secluded Safari Tent for a Luxury Camping Getaway in Red Rock - This luxury safari tent is located in Red Rock and welcomes two guests to enjoy an authentic and secluded camping experience for the perfect nature retreat. There is a comfortable queen-size bed in this safari tent, ideal for couples to enjoy a relaxing stay. The nightly rate averages around $106. Can accommodate up to two guests.

Round Rock is roughly one and a half hours north of San Antonio, just past Austin.

Secluded Safari Tent for a Luxury Camping Getaway in Red Rock (GlampingHub)

Enchanting Texas Tiny House on the Brazos River near Weatherford - This magical Texas tiny house on the Brazos River near Weatherford is ideal for a romantic getaway. Texas is perfect for lovers of the outdoors and this little dollhouse is a tiny two-story Brazos River cabin. The nightly rate averages around $94. Can accommodate up to two guests.

Weatherford is located roughly 4 hours north of San Antonio, near Fort Worth.

Romantic Cabin Retreat with a Private Hot Tub and Pool in Wimberley - This romantic cabin retreat in Wimberley, Texas, is ideal for lovebirds looking for a getaway in the Texas Hill Country. From the wood-burning fireplace to the hot tub and secluded patio area, this one-room cabin is great for couples. The nightly rate averages around $236. Can accommodate up to two guests.

Wimberley is located roughly one hour outside of San Antonio, just northwest of San Marcos.

Traditional Tipis with Fully Modern Interiors in New Braunfels - This tipi rental New Braunfels has to offer is one of eight luxury rentals available at this glamping campsite in Texas. From the outside, they look stunning and authentic, but their interiors are comfortable and modern. The nightly rate averages around $218. Can accommodate up to six guests.

New Braunfels is a roughly 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Spacious Texas Cabin Rental near Pedernales Falls - This spacious Texas cabin rental is located in the Hill Country just 45 minutes from the capital, making it ideal for weekend getaways from Austin. The nightly rate averages around $192. Can accommodate up to six guests.

Pedernales Falls is located roughly 90 minutes north of downtown San Antonio.

Beautiful Glamping Tent at Farm Stay near Dallas - This tranquil glamping tent rental at a farm stay near Dallas is ideal for relaxing getaways in Texas. Vacations here will be an unforgettable experience and guests will have an idyllic location surrounded by groves of trees and open pastureland. The nightly rate averages $139. Can accommodate up to four guests.

Purdon is located 3 and a half hours outside of downtown San Antonio, northeast of Waco.

Beautiful Glamping Tent at Farm Stay Near Dallas (GlampingHub)

Luxury Eco-Friendly Yurt Rental in Wimberley - This luxury yurt rental is located in Wimberley, between San Antonio and Austin, and is perfect for four lucky guests to go glamping in Texas Hill Country. Inside, there’s a comfortable king-size bed appointed with soft bedding and linens, and a sofa bed for the remaining two guests. The nightly rate averages $242. Can accommodate up to four guests.

Wimberley is located roughly one hour outside of San Antonio, just northwest of San Marcos.

Luxury Eco-Friendly Yurt Rental in Wimberley (GlampingHub)

Charming Texas Tiny House with Private Hot Tub for the Best Glamping in Wimberley - This Texas tiny house is situated on 3 acres of private land right on the edge of the town of Wimberley, in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The tiny home retreat can sleep two guests making it perfect for a romantic weekend getaway from Austin: the ultimate glamping Texas experience. The nightly rate averages $193. Can accommodate up to two guests.

Wimberley is located roughly one hour outside of San Antonio, just northwest of San Marcos.

Romantic Tipi Rental for Weekend Getaway from San Antonio in Canyon Lake - Couples looking to plan a special weekend getaway from San Antonio will love this romantic tipi rental in Canyon Lake, Texas. The tipi is 22 feet in diameter, has R6 insulated walls, and is made of flame-resistant, marine-treated materials. There is even a pointed opening in the ceiling at the top for stargazing. The nightly rate averages $200. Can accommodate up to two guests.

Canyon Lake is roughly one hour north from downtown San Antonio.