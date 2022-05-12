Texas woman stole 52-foot yacht and took it for a joyride, police say

Renee Waguespack, 45, has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle

GALVESTON, Texas – A woman took a yacht for a joyride around Galveston on Monday — which wouldn’t be a big deal except that the yacht was not hers.

Galveston Police received a call at 11:45 a.m. on Monday saying that a 52-foot motor yacht sailed away from its berth at 6130 Heards Lane, KPRC reported.

The United States Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help locate the vessel, a Jefferson Monticello named “Loyalty.”

KPRC reported that “Loyalty” was located around 1 p.m. at a pier at 7509 Broadway and found Renee Waguespack, 45, onboard.

After her arrest, Waguespack was taken to Galveston County Jail where officials found her to have 4 grams of contraband.

According to KPRC, the contraband was presumptively identified as methamphetamine and Waguespack was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Waguespack has also been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle in addition to the drug charges.

