Dr. Laura Garca Martn checks a patients intrauterine device at the Inguarn Maternity Hospital in Mexico City. The public hospital provides free abortions and post-abortion checkups, which often include birth control.

The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Para escuchar esta historia en español, haz clic aquí.

A look at abortion access in Mexico City, post-Roe. Credit: Greta Díaz González Vázquez and Alexa Ura

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion cut off access to millions of people of reproductive age, forcing them to look beyond state lines if they want to end their pregnancies. For some, including those living in restrictive states like Texas where abortion is now illegal, the answers may be found in Mexico City.