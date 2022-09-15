Watch live: Candidates for statewide offices discuss disability issues

The Texas Disability Issues Forum is a nonpartisan event in which major candidates for elected statewide office are asked to address the concerns of Texans with disabilities. TDIF organizers hold the event to prepare and encourage voters with disabilities to participate in the 2022 November midterm elections, as well as to educate candidates about disability issues.

This forum is not a debate, and each candidate will be interviewed individually by journalists Patrick Svitek and James Barragán from The Texas Tribune.

TDIF takes place Monday at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin. The 2022 lineup includes:

Susan Hays , Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner (10:15 a.m. Central).

Rochelle Garza , Democratic candidate for attorney general (10:55 a.m. Central).

Mike Collier , Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor (11:35 a.m. Central).

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor (12:30 p.m. Central).

The participating candidates’ Republican counterparts were invited to the forum but declined to attend.

