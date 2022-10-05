Emergency crews working to recover body after construction worker falls into hole near Houston

Spring Fire’s Rescue Team, assisted by firefighters from Spring and The Woodlands are shoring up a collapsed hole.

SPRING, Texas – Emergency crews in Spring are working to recover the body of a construction worker following a tragic accident Wednesday morning.

According to the Spring Fire Department, the construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston.

KSAT’s sister station KPRC stated that the construction site is located in the 22600 block of the North Freeway.

“Spring Fire’s Rescue Team, assisted by firefighters from Spring and The Woodlands are shoring up a collapsed hole so they can recover the construction worker’s body,” fire department officials tweeted.

Officials have not released further details regarding the accident.

The identity of the construction worker has still not been confirmed.