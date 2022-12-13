UT suspends head basketball coach after family violence arrest

Chris Beard, head coach of the Texas Longhorns mens basketball team, during the second half of a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center in Austin on Nov. 16, 2022.

The University of Texas at Austin has suspended men’s head basketball coach Chris Beard without pay as he faces a third-degree felony charge for family violence.

Beard, 49, was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly strangling his fiancé after Austin police responded to a 911 call at a home in Tarrytown. He was released this afternoon from Travis County Jail after paying a $10,000 bond.

UT said in a statement later in the day that it “will withhold his pay until further notice.” Beard is currently in the second season of a seven-year contract with the Longhorns that pays around $5 million a year on top of various perks.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Beard’s contract contains a standard UT clause that allows the university to suspend or fire him with cause for any behavior that is “unbecoming” or leads to a criminal charge “involving a felony, or any crime involving theft, dishonesty, or moral turpitude."

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously,” read the statement.

Perry Minton, Beard’s lawyer, did not immediately respond to The Texas Tribune. But in a comment to the American-Statesman, he said Beard should be free.

“He should never have been arrested,” Minton told the newspaper. “The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

Associate head coach Rodney Terry is filling in Beard’s role for tonight’s game against Rice University.

Beard arrived at UT in 2021, and the university also had to pay $4 million to buy out his contract at Texas Tech University. The deal makes him one of the highest-paid college men’s basketball coaches, as well as one of the most well-paid employees in the UT system.

