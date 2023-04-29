64º

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man

Law enforcement officials believe he is in imminent danger and his disappearance is involuntary

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Liwu Qian, 63 (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

Liwu Qian was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Saddle Blanket, according to the alert.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a mole on his upper lip, said SAPD.

Qian was last seen in a white 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate NFF2390. Police say the side front bumper of the car has a major scratch.

Law enforcement officials believe Qian is in imminent danger and his disappearance is involuntary.

Anyone with information about Qian is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

