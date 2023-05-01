WATCH: Texas surfer rescued by Coast Guard after heavy winds, 8-foot waves push him off coast

The Coast Guard rescued a 20-year-old surfer off Bolivar Beach on Saturday.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA – A surfer had to be rescued after heavy winds pushed him off Bolivar Beach over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The surfer, a 20-year-old man, was pushed offshore at around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday due to 8-foot waves and 34 mph winds.

His father tried to save him but he was having difficulty. The Coast Guard said the father was wearing a life jacket and had tied a fishing line to his belt.

With his father unable to reach him, the Coast Guard deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston to help.

They were able to hoist the surfer to safety and take him to the beach. Relatives were also able to reel his father into safety.

Bolivar Beach is located on Bolivar Peninsula, northeast of Galveston Island.

See the rescue in the video player above.

Read also: