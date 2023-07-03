Houston man who disappeared 8 years ago was found unresponsive outside church, mother says

HOUSTON – The mother of a Houston man who was found after an eight-year search is giving media outlets an update on his condition.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, now 25 years old, disappeared on March 6, 2015, in Houston, after taking his two dogs on a walk. The Texas Center for the Missing tweeted that he was located on Saturday and taken to a hospital.

The man’s mother told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station, that Farias is in “bad shape” physically and mentally.

She told the station that he suffered from burns, scrapes and bruises at the time he was found.

KTRK reported that he was found unresponsive outside a church. Peel told KTRK that she believes her son was abused and beaten.

She added that Farias also had blood in his hair.

It’s still unclear what led to Rudy’s disappearance or what happened to him since. His mother told KTRK that when they tried to ask him what happened, he says a few words and goes into a fetal position.

He is recovering in a hospital.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the Texas Center for the Missing said Sunday in a statement.

Rudy saw his mother before he left his family’s home for the dog walk, around 6 p.m., according to a report from NBC News.

Hours later, one of the dogs returned home. The next morning, the second dog also came home, but Rudy was nowhere to be found, NBC reports.

Both of the dogs were also missing their leashes.

Detectives were trying to piece together what happened to Rudy, but they did not suspect foul play at the time.