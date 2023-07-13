FBI search Texas field in connection with accused serial killer Raul Meza

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – Authorities were searching a field in Pflugerville earlier this week in connection with accused serial killer Raul Meza Jr., who may be tied to murders in San Antonio.

Meza, 62, was arrested in North Austin on May 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after the Pflugerville Police Department filed an arrest warrant charging him with capital murder in connection with a homicide investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Meza was carrying a backpack containing zip ties, a flashlight, duct tape and a .22 caliber pistol with extra rounds.

According to Pflugerville city officials, Meza is accused of fatally stabbing Jesse Fraga, 80, at his Pflugerville home in May. Pflugerville police responded to a check welfare check just after noon on May 20 in the 700 block of Camp Fire Trail and found Fraga dead.

Meza admitted to killing Fraga during a phone call with the Austin Police Department on May 24. He also admitted to strangling 66-year-old Gloria Lofton during the call.

Criminal defense attorney Ty Cardenas said the FBI search of the Pflugerville field could be related to the Fraga murder.

“It could be something that is connected to him that would also prove his guilt in addition to the other evidence, something else that it could be, it could actually be a completely new crime that they’re investigating,” Cardenas told CBS Austin. “They could have gotten a tip, especially now that it’s national news that he is a serial killer.”

Cardenas speculates that authorities may have received a tip that evidence related to Meza’s crimes is located in the field.

Detective Patrick Reed said Meza told authorities “he was ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it.”

Meza previously served time in jail after pleading guilty to the murder and rape of 8-year-old Kendra Paige.

Kendra’s body was found behind an Austin elementary school in 1982, according to the Associated Press.

Meza was on parole at the time of Kendra’s death for shooting a man during a convenience store robbery and leaving him with permanent injuries. He served over 10 years of his 30-year sentence and was released on parole in 1993, with credit for time served and good behavior, the Associated Press reported.

He is connected to approximately 10 cold cases dating back to 1996, including a double murder he allegedly committed in San Antonio.

A previous KSAT report notes that Meza has previously lived in San Antonio but details and where exactly he lived were not made available.