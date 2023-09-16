Paxton trial updates: Senators begin second day of deliberations on 16 impeachment articles

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deliberates with others on the ninth day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxtons impeachment trial at the Texas capitol in on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Texas Tribune is your source for in-depth reporting on the Ken Paxton impeachment trial. Readers make that possible. Support authoritative Texas journalism with a donation now.

Texas Senators are expected to resume deliberations in Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial at 9 a.m. Saturday. They deliberated 16 articles of impeachment for several hours Friday, but left the Capitol without a verdict. Paxton is accused of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

The House impeachment managers insisted that they proved their claims of bribery and corruption, arguing that the jury of 30 senators had no choice but to convict. Paxton’s defense team said the case was full of holes, circumstantial evidence and misdirection.

If 21 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.

Senators ended first day of deliberations without a verdict Sept. 15, 2023 at 7:43 p.m.

Senators left the Capitol late Saturday after more than six hours of deliberating in the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton without reaching a final verdict.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had told senators this afternoon to deliberate until at least 8 p.m. They are expected to return Saturday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.

– Kate McGee

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →