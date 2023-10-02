Your phone will receive an emergency test on Wedneday. Here’s why

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Oct. 4, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will push a national emergency test on Wednesday, meaning you will receive an alert — but there’s no reason to panic.

FEMA states that a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will take place at 2:20 p.m. EST, or 1:20 p.m. CDT (San Antonio time), on Oct. 4.

The EAS portion will be for radios and TVs, while the WEA test will be for all cell phones and wireless devices:

The EAS portion is scheduled to last approximately one minute. It will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages that state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public. will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.”

The WAS portion is scheduled to last for about 30 minutes. Phones will receive the message if it is turned on, within range of an active cell tower, and if the wireless provider participates in WEA. Depending on your language settings, the alert will state: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” or “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

As it is a test, no action is needed, FEMA states.

For phone users, the test will not interrupt a phone call. Those who opt out of tests and alerts will still receive a test on their phone.

The test, which happens every three years, is a way to ensure the systems are effective.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” FEMA states.

If there happens to be an actual emergency due to weather or another event on Oct. 4, the backup testing date will take place on Oct. 11.

