U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon drops Texas Senate bid, will run again for Congress

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, ended his campaign to return to the Texas Senate on Tuesday. He said he will instead run for Congress again. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./Texas Tribune.

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has ended his run for his old seat in the Texas Senate, just 24 hours after announcing his campaign.

Instead, Fallon’s staff confirmed he will seek reelection to Texas’ 4th Congressional District, which extends from the Dallas suburbs to the Red River in the border with Oklahoma.

Fallon on Monday announced he would retire from Congress and run for Senate District 30, which is being vacated by Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Fallon held the seat for two years before being elected to Congress in 2020.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, endorsed Fallon’s return to the Legislature.

“News of Pat Fallon’s return to the Texas Senate is tremendous,” Patrick said. “The voters of District 30 couldn’t ask for a better candidate.”

Why Fallon changed his mind is unclear; his staff said the congressperson would provide more information later.

His about-face puts an end to the game of musical chairs that had started among North Texas Republicans.

Texas Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, abandoned plans to run for Fallon’s congressional seat. Instead, he will seek reelection to state House District 66.