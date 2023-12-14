Norwegian Cruise Line announces new cruise out of Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Norwegian Cruise Line will add another ship at the Port of Galveston for the holiday season.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday that its newest ship, Norwegian Viva, will homeport in Galveston in December 2025 and stay through April 2026.

The cruise will offer seven-day roundtrips to the Western Caribbean, with visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, in Southern Belize.

In January 2026, Viva will have a 14-day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. That itinerary includes visits to George Town, Cayman Islands; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; St. John’s (Antigua), Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Norwegian Viva will be the third ship from Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport in Galveston.

The company is making its Texas debut this year with Prima setting sail on Friday. There is still some availability for solo guests on trips through March — when it leaves for the season.

Then, the vessel Escape will set sail out of Galveston from December 2024 to March 2025.

Both Prima and Escape also offer seven-day or 14-day trips to the Caribbean.

Travelers can start booking trips on the Norwegian Viva and Escape.

