Numerous injuries reported in gas explosion in downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – A gas explosion has been reported Monday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth.

According to media reports, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston Street.

Aerial footage showed debris from a hotel scattered across downtown streets as authorities said they were responding to a “major incident” and urged people to avoid the area.

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores posted on Facebook that there had been a gas leak and an explosion. Video showed what appeared to be large sections of a building in the middle of the street.

The city’s emergency medical service has sent nine ambulances to the scene and found “multiple” people injured, although a spokesperson could not immediately say how many. Desiree Partain of MedStar said there are not any fatalities reported so far but stressed that they were still assessing the situation.

Partain said she could not characterize the types of injuries that medical staff were finding and said she did not know their cause.

We’ll update this story was new details come in.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.