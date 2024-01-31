Winner claims $34M Lotto Texas jackpot ticket sold at Central Texas H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin resident is starting the new year off right — with millions of dollars.

The Texas Lottery said an Austin resident recently claimed a Lotto Texas jackpot prize worth an estimated $34 million.

The ticket was sold at the H-E-B at 7025 Village Center Drive in Austin for the Dec. 30 drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn, 6-7-23-34-37-50.

The winner selected the cash value option at the time of the purchase and received $20.2 million before taxes, a news release from Tuesday states.

The estimated annuitized jackpot for the Lotto Texas is now $8.25 million. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.