AMBER Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl in Central Texas

An AMBER Alert for Layken Stokes was issued on Feb. 1, 2024.

TAYLOR, Texas – Authorities in Williamson County are searching for an 8-year-old girl who disappeared on Wednesday.

An AMBER Alert for Layken Stokes was issued early Thursday morning. Authorities said she was last seen in Taylor, Texas, a city about 40 miles northeast of Austin.

She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 89 pounds, and she has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top with blue and white plaid pants, and a white and blue blanket.

The alert states she has temporary tattoos on her arm and wears glasses but does not have them with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or WCSO at 512-864-8282.