Woman missing after truck plunges into Port Aransas channel, reports say

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A woman is missing after a truck drove into the Corpus Christi ship channel in Port Aransas on Monday night, according to media reports.

KRIS reported that a Ford Ranger was driving erratically near the beach when it went over the jetty and plunged into the water around 8 p.m.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle at the time, the Port Aransas South Jetty reported.

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs told the news outlets that the woman remained missing on Monday night. The man was able to escape and swim to the jetty, KIII reported.

The search continued for the woman on Monday night. KIII reported the ship channel closed due to the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.