Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Travis cove

AUSTIN, Texas – A man swimming with a handheld propulsion device drowned in Lake Travis over the weekend.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the man, in his 70s, was reported missing at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in a cove near the Arkansas Bend County Park in Lago Vista.

The man was last seen using the device, known as a scooter, without a life jacket, according to witnesses.

TCSO Lake Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Starflight and Lower Colorado River Authority searched the area until nightfall.

They resumed their search at sunrise on Sunday. His body was found just before 6 p.m. in the cove, at a depth of 29 feet.

TCSO did not identify the man.

“TCSO reminds patrons of Lake Travis that the best way to ensure your safety on the lake, or any other body of water, is to wear a life jacket,” a press release states.

