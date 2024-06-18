78º
Dive team recovers body of 12-year-old boy who drowned in Guadalupe River

Seguin Fire Department responded to call Monday morning; body recovered that afternoon

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy swimming with a church group drowned Monday in the Guadalupe River, according to Seguin officials.

The Seguin Fire Department was called around 9:45 a.m. to the 400 block of River Road in Guadalupe County.

Five boys with a church group were swimming in the river when the 12-year-old boy went underwater and never emerged, Seguin officials said.

The victim was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

The New Braunfels Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body at 1:15 p.m.

Texas Game Wardens, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department and STAR Flight out of Austin assisted with the search and recovery efforts.

The boy’s family was notified, and his identity will be withheld from the public due to his name, Seguin officials said.

