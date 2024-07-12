AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy last seen in Houston

Texas DPS says Henderson Carranza was last seen with Jose Arias

HOUSTON, Texas – Police in New York are searching for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Houston.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Friday morning for Henderson Calderon Carranza. Jose Calderon Arias, 60, is wanted in connection with his abduction.

They were last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday at the 5500 block of Antoine Drive in Houston. Arias may be driving a black Hyundai Sonata with an unknown license plate.

Henderson is 3 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Arias is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8345 or 911.