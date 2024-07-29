Mayra Flores gets boost in training, resources as Republicans seek to flip South Texas district

The National Republican Congressional Committee named former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores a 2024 "Young Gun" on Monday. Her race against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez for South Texas' House District 15 is seen as potentially competitive.

The House Republicans’ campaign arm has named former Rep. Mayra Flores a 2024 “Young Gun,” designating her bid against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez as a top pickup opportunity.

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Monday that the Los Indios Republican is one of 26 candidates being boosted through their Young Guns program, which provides mentorship, training and extra resources to Republican challengers. The race is one of few in Texas seen as potentially competitive.

“Extreme House Democrats' border, crime and cost of living crises wrecked Americans' safety and security," NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, said in a statement Monday morning. "Fortunately, these Republican candidates are already well on their way to running winning campaigns that will grow our House majority in November.

Flores was also on the Young Guns list in 2022, when she ran for her first full term in Congress after replacing outgoing Democrat Filemon Vela in a special election. She lost to Gonzalez by 8 points.

“We welcome the NRCC to invest in another race in the RGV they are guaranteed to lose,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “These are the types of amateur investment decisions that will guarantee us a new Democratic Majority in the House.”

The 34th District, which includes Brownsville, Harlingen and parts of McAllen, is more solidly Democratic than the neighboring 15th District, currently represented by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg. Gonzalez had previously represented the 15th District but was redrawn into his new, bluer seat after redistricting in 2021.

But Flores has raised significant funds so far this year and Monday’s announcement means Republicans are looking to turn the district.

Democrats have historically represented the Rio Grande Valley but the region’s heavily-Latino population has shifted toward the GOP in recent cycles.

