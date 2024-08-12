Texas voter guide for College Students

(Paul Ratje For The Texas Tribune, Paul Ratje For The Texas Tribune)

Dance majors from the Department of Theater and Dance perform under a banner encouraging students to vote at the Union Building at the University of Texas at El Paso in El Paso on Oct. 25, 2022.

The upcoming election on Nov. 5 is quickly approaching, and Texans will have the opportunity to vote for several federal, state and local officials, including for the president.

We at the Texas Tribune, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization, are dedicated to helping Texans navigate policy and politics. This year, we’ve created a series of guides in addition to our comprehensive voter guide to help voters navigate the intricacies that may come with voting. This is our guide for college or high school student voters. View our other guides here.

A fraction of Texas voters cast their ballot and an even smaller number of young people vote. During the 2022 midterms, only 49% of registered Texas voters between 18 and 24 participated, compared to 86% of voters 65 and older.

Young people ages 18-25 make up nearly 15% of Texas’ adult population, according to census data from 2023. The issues most older generations find important may differ from those younger people most care about.

“It sounds cliche, but young people are the future at the end of the day,” said Karyn Fu, a Rice University student majoring in biosciences and social policy analysis who is also an election judge in Harris County.

Congress and the president shape national policies that affect young Texans, like student loan payments and environmental laws. Local officials also directly affect young people when it comes to housing and transportation policies.

“There are a lot of different things that are happening on a day-to-day basis, even on the local level, that are shaped by who we elect,” said Tessa Mitterhoff, Travis County regional field coordinator for MOVE Texas, a nonpartisan group that works to get young Texans civically engaged.

Young voters face several obstacles to voting under Texas’ strict voting laws. Student IDs are not an acceptable form of required identification and the state forbids same-day, online and automatic voter registration. Many colleges also lack on-campus voting locations, partially due to a 2019 state law prohibiting temporary voting sites during the 12 days of early voting.

Mitterhoff said these constraints and low turnout makes it more important that young voters cast ballots. “I think if you're able to show up, it is like a powerful statement,” she said.

Here’s what college students and other young voters need to know to be ready for the election, including how to register, where to find voting locations and what people need to bring to the polls.

Key dates

Election Day: Nov. 25, 2024

Last Day to Register to Vote: Oct. 7, 2024

First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Oct. 21, 2024

Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Nov. 1, 2024

First Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail: Jan. 1, 2024

Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail: Oct. 25, 2024

Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail: November 5, 2024 (Election Day) at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 (next business day after Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)

Some common issues young people run into when voting.

How to check your voter registration in Texas

One of the most common issues young people face when voting is thinking they're registered to vote when they’re not or being unsure where they should vote if they’ve moved.

You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in:

Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth.

Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in.

Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.

How to avoid long voting lines

Limited time or schedule conflicts are another common challenge to voting for young people like busy college students. If your campus has a polling place on Election Day, the lines can be hours long. Early voting can help voters avoid long lines, but only certain polling places participate. You can check which polling places participate in early voting here or through your county. Early voting for the general election will occur from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

Texas law says voters have the right to vote during work hours without being penalized or losing pay, but this may not apply if a worker has two hours before or after work to vote. If Election Day is your only option, you have the right to cast a ballot as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m.

How do I register to vote in Texas?

Before you register to vote, it's important to be aware of the eligibility requirements.

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must reside in the county where you’re registering.

Must be at least 17 and 10 months old, and 18 by election day.

Cannot be convicted of a felony.

More information on eligibility criteria can be found here.

The voter registration application can be obtained in several ways.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7.

You can have the form mailed to your residence.

The application can be printed out and mailed to your county election office.

If you need to update your driver's license, you can register to vote online through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license.

Find a county voter registration official and they will help you register.

Check to see if your campus keeps voter registration applications on hand at the library or other places.

Organizations like MOVE Texas often set up booths on campuses around Texas to register students as the deadline approaches.

To register, you’ll need identification. Here are the documents accepted:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS.

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.

Texas handgun license issued by DPS.

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph.

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States passport (book or card)

More information about identification requirements can be found here.

How do I decide where to register to vote as an out-of-state student?

Deciding where to register to vote as an out-of-state student depends on your preference. As a full-time student, registering to vote in your college state is more manageable because you'll spend most of your time there. With elections typically occurring during the school year, accessing polling places is convenient, eliminating the need to request a mail-in ballot. Getting registered on campus is accessible at most universities in Texas and many campuses have polling places where students can vote on Election Day.

If you are really involved in your community back home and want to stay registered there, absentee voting is a good option. However, you'll need to plan ahead of time. You can the Texas state deadlines for absentee and vote-by-mail here.

What if I can’t make it to the county I’m registered to vote in on Election Day?

If you can’t make it to the county you’re registered to vote in on Election Day, there are a few avenues you can take.

Early vote

Absentee vote

Request a limited ballot (only if the county you’re registered in and the county you’re voting in are both in Texas)

Early voting in person takes place 17 days before Election Day and ends four days before Election Day. Early voting polling locations will be here two days before early voting starts. It’s the same form to check if you’re registered to vote and shows all the nearest polling places for both Election Day and early voting.

Absentee voting is voting by mail. In order to be eligible, you must be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting in person. More eligibility criteria can be found here. To vote by mail, you must fill out the application for a mail-in ballot. You can request the application here or print it yourself and mail it to your county’s early voting election clerk. If you need to vote by mail, apply early to give yourself as much time as possible to get your ballot sent to you and to mail it back by Election Day. Applications must be received — not postmarked — by the early voting clerk in your county by Oct. 25.

If you can’t make it to the Texas county you’re registered to vote for, but will still be in the state, you can request a limited ballot. You can vote in person or by mail with a limited ballot and can only vote early. If voting in person with a limited ballot, you can only vote at the main early voting location, which is usually the office of the election administrator or county clerk who runs elections in your county. The main early voting polling place should be noted in a county’s list of early voting locations. Upon request for a limited ballot, you will be required to fill out a limited ballot application. The limited ballot only includes statewide and federal elections it will not contain any county or precinct elections.

What you’ll need to bring with you to the polling place

When voting in person, you must bring one of the seven approved photo IDs to vote in Texas:

A state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)

A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS) A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)

A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo

A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo

A U.S. passport

Check out this story for more details.

If you don’t have one of those photo IDs or have an out-of-state ID, but you’re registered in Texas, then you can still vote by filling out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and will have to present one of the following types of supporting identification documents:

A valid voter registration certificate

A certified birth certificate

A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

A copy of or an original current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address. (Any government document that contains a voter’s photo must be an original.)

You can cast a provisional ballot. if you have a valid photo ID but forgot it. Still, you will have to visit the local voter registrar’s office within six days of Election Day to present an acceptable ID or documentation in order for the ballot to be counted. A registered voter without a valid photo ID or any of the supporting documents can also cast a provisional ballot.

Phones or any other device that can communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images are not allowed in the polling booth. So it’s helpful to research a sample ballot, which you can find through your county or other organizations, beforehand and bring a paper list of your election choices. Here is more information on what’s allowed in the polling place.

Here are some resources that can help make voting more accessible for you.

Early voting is a great resource if you have a busy schedule because you’re less likely to have to wait in line for hours and can even vote on weekends.

You can find your sample ballot and some voter guides on Vote411 . The Texas Tribune and many other news organizations also post sample ballots, so keep an eye out for those.If you’re looking to get more involved in elections, you can sign up to be a poll worker. Polling locations are understaffed, it’s a paid position and you can vote there. Learn more about becoming an election clerk here.

The Texas Tribune has many voter guides to help you plan your Election Day here.

