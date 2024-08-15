Republican state Rep. Doc Anderson resigns

Rep. Charles Doc Anderson, R-Waco, holds a sign that reads, Here we are still on the job for the people, on the House floor on July 14, 2021.

State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, a Waco Republican who opted not to seek reelection this year, announced Thursday he is stepping down immediately rather than serving out the remaining months of his term.

A press release from Anderson’s office said he moved to retire early “to help bolster the legislative seniority of his replacement.” He urged Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special election on Nov. 5 — Election Day — to pick a successor to serve out his term, which ends in January.

“By stepping down now, whomever wins the special and general elections on November 5th will be sworn in soon after, and will be able to hit the ground running working for the people of McLennan County and District 56,” Anderson said in a statement. “My decision will allow he or she to gain seniority over all of their fellow freshmen which, in turn, will help them secure better committee assignments and be able to more effectively serve our constituents.”

Anderson, a veterinarian, has served in the Texas House since 2005. Waco businessman Pat Curry won the Republican nomination in March to succeed Anderson on the November ballot. He is heavily favored to defeat Democratic nominee Erin Shank in the solidly Republican Central Texas district, which Donald Trump would have carried with 64% in 2020 under its current boundaries.

Curry would not be guaranteed to win a special election if Abbott calls it, though he would presumably be the favorite after having secured the GOP nomination for a full term.The special election would be open to any candidates who file, and the race would appear alongside the already-scheduled general election.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

